No postseason for the Detroit Lions, but win over Green Bay Packers cements successful season; MSU men's basketball take win over first meeting against Michigan, Tom Izzo reacts | Current Sports | Jan. 9, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the end-of-season victory for the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers. The Lions may not be heading to the postseason, but they made sure Aaron Rodgers and the Packers weren't either with a 20-16 victory on Sunday Night Football. We breakdown what this means for Detroit come next year. Also, Tom Izzo and the MSU men's basketball team defeated rival Michigan on Saturday at the Breslin Center. We recap the win for the Spartans and bring to you postgame thoughts from coach Izzo. That, and more!

Episode 2080