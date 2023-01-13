© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL Wildcard Weekend thoughts / predictions; MSU men's basketball looks to extend win streak against Illinois; Tom Izzo from practice | Current Sports | Jan. 13, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 13, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST
Can the Spartans move the streak to eight straight wins?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the start of the NFL Playoffs, which will see Wildcard Weekend kick-off tomorrow. We give thoughts on the six-game slate. Also, the MSU men's basketball team tries to notch an eighth-straight win as they hit the road to take on a surging Illinois team. We breakdown the game and bring you sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo from yesterday's practice at the Breslin Center. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2083

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
