NFL Wildcard Weekend thoughts / predictions; MSU men's basketball looks to extend win streak against Illinois; Tom Izzo from practice | Current Sports | Jan. 13, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the start of the NFL Playoffs, which will see Wildcard Weekend kick-off tomorrow. We give thoughts on the six-game slate. Also, the MSU men's basketball team tries to notch an eighth-straight win as they hit the road to take on a surging Illinois team. We breakdown the game and bring you sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo from yesterday's practice at the Breslin Center. Happy Fri-YAY!

Episode 2083