NFL Wildcard Weekend thoughts / predictions; MSU men's basketball looks to extend win streak against Illinois; Tom Izzo from practice | Current Sports | Jan. 13, 2023
Can the Spartans move the streak to eight straight wins?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the start of the NFL Playoffs, which will see Wildcard Weekend kick-off tomorrow. We give thoughts on the six-game slate. Also, the MSU men's basketball team tries to notch an eighth-straight win as they hit the road to take on a surging Illinois team. We breakdown the game and bring you sound from MSU head coach Tom Izzo from yesterday's practice at the Breslin Center. Happy Fri-YAY!
Episode 2083