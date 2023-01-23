© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL divisional playoff weekend predictions; MSU men's basketball over Rutgers recap; Tom Izzo reflects on win | Current Sports | Jan. 20, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST
Tom_Izzo.png
MSU Athletics
/
MSU Athletics

Which teams will make it to the final four in the NFL after this weekend?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into a preview of NFL playoff divisional weekend! Will the Dallas Cowboys finally get over the hump and make it to championship weekend? Also, we dive into the MSU men's basketball home win over Rutgers and what it means before the Spartans hit the road to play Indiana on Sunday. That, as well as thoughts on Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh, who won't admit to lying to the NCAA when it comes to his alleged recruiting violations.

Episode 2086

