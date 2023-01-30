© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NFL Championship Weekend preview...who will go to the Super Bowl?; MSU men's basketball tops Iowa, Malik Hall shines in return; Tom Izzo postgame sound | Current Sports | Jan. 27, 2023

By Al Martin
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:56 PM EST
Lombardi.png
Creative Commons
/

Who do you think will end up in the Super Bowl when the dust settles on Sunday?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview NFL Championship Weekend, which will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs. Who will head to Arizona for the Super Bowl? Also, we recap the MSU men's basketball win over Iowa, which saw a triumphant return of Malik Hall.

Episode 2090

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Super BowlNFLMSU AthletesMSU BasketballTom Izzo
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin