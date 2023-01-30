NFL Championship Weekend preview...who will go to the Super Bowl?; MSU men's basketball tops Iowa, Malik Hall shines in return; Tom Izzo postgame sound | Current Sports | Jan. 27, 2023
Who do you think will end up in the Super Bowl when the dust settles on Sunday?
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we preview NFL Championship Weekend, which will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals play the Kansas City Chiefs. Who will head to Arizona for the Super Bowl? Also, we recap the MSU men's basketball win over Iowa, which saw a triumphant return of Malik Hall.
Episode 2090