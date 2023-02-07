© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

By Al Martin
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST
Merchant.jpg
w.r. richards
/
WKAR

MSU football player has received his legal punishment due to his role in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.

Episode 2092

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Suzy MerchantDarien HarrisMSU Football TeamSpartan AthleticsMSU Basketball
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
