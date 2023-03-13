© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Izzo weekly presser as MSU men's basketball preps for Big Ten Tournament in Chicago; Ja Morant in hot water away from the basketball court | Current Sports | Mar. 7, 2023

By Al Martin
Published March 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT
Ja Morant may not be back on an NBA for a long time after his latest off-the-court incident.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Memphis Grizzlies NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself under investigation after flashing a firearm on his Instagram page. What does this mean for the rest of his season and career? Also, there are a few rumored free agent moves happening in the NFL, one in which involves a pretty big quarterback name. And hear what MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has to say about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Episode 2111

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin Big TenCollege AthleticsJa Morant NFLTom Izzo
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
