Izzo weekly presser as MSU men's basketball preps for Big Ten Tournament in Chicago; Ja Morant in hot water away from the basketball court | Current Sports | Mar. 7, 2023
Ja Morant may not be back on an NBA for a long time after his latest off-the-court incident.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Memphis Grizzlies NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself under investigation after flashing a firearm on his Instagram page. What does this mean for the rest of his season and career? Also, there are a few rumored free agent moves happening in the NFL, one in which involves a pretty big quarterback name. And hear what MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has to say about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.
Episode 2111