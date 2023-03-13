Izzo weekly presser as MSU men's basketball preps for Big Ten Tournament in Chicago; Ja Morant in hot water away from the basketball court | Current Sports | Mar. 7, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin Memphis Grizzlies NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself under investigation after flashing a firearm on his Instagram page. What does this mean for the rest of his season and career? Also, there are a few rumored free agent moves happening in the NFL, one in which involves a pretty big quarterback name. And hear what MSU men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo has to say about the upcoming Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Episode 2111