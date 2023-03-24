Detroit Lions making MAJOR offseason moves; The acquisition of C.J. Gardner-Johnson; Outlook for 2023 Lions season; NCAA women's basketball tournament | Current Sports | Mar. 21, 2023
The Detroit Lions, for the first time in a while, have fans excited about next season!
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we take a break from all the March Madness chatter and dive into the amazing Detroit Lions offseason moves, which have many around the NFL talking. We highlight the latest addition to the team, star defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles, and explain why the Lions could make some noise come next season. Also, we dive into the intrigue of the NCAA women's basketball tournament as well!
Episode 2120