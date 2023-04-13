Robyn Fralick MSU women's basketball introductory press conference; New Michigan basketball HOF class announced; Jill Biden / Angel Reese beef concerning White House visit | Current Sports | Apr. 5, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the introductory press conference formally introducing Robyn Fralick as the new head coach of MSU women's basketball. Can Fralick pick up where Suzy Merchant left off? Also, the newest class for the Michigan baseball hall of fame has been announced. Find out who will have their names enshrined in the outfield of Jackson Field. And what is the beef between LSU basketball star Angel Reese and US first lady Jill Biden all about?

Episode 2131