portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Robyn Fralick MSU women's basketball introductory press conference; New Michigan basketball HOF class announced; Jill Biden / Angel Reese beef concerning White House visit | Current Sports | Apr. 5, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 13, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT
Robyn_Fralick.png
MSU Athletics
/

Robyn Fralick is formally introduced as the next head coach of the MSU women's basketball program.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring to you the introductory press conference formally introducing Robyn Fralick as the new head coach of MSU women's basketball. Can Fralick pick up where Suzy Merchant left off? Also, the newest class for the Michigan baseball hall of fame has been announced. Find out who will have their names enshrined in the outfield of Jackson Field. And what is the beef between LSU basketball star Angel Reese and US first lady Jill Biden all about?

Episode 2131

Current Sports with Al Martin Big Ten Women's BasketballFinal FourRobyn FralickSuzy MerchantJoe Biden
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
