Nearly two hundred people carrying signs in support of presidential candidate Joe Biden rallied at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing Wednesday…
Al helps you deal with Election Week anxiety. Also, hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker has to say about looking forward to the matchup against Iowa…
During a virtual rally on Saturday. Joe Biden urged people to cast ballots for down-ticket Democratic candidates -- as well as himself -- in the November…
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Delaware last weekend to meet with Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s first known in-person…
After suffering a bruising defeat in Michigan’s presidential primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, declared Wednesday that he’ll stay in the…
Michigan voters go to the polls Tuesday to pick who they think should win the Democratic nomination. A win in the battleground state – which helped Donald…
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is backing Joe Biden for president days before the state’s Democratic primary, giving the former vice president another…
The second round of Democratic presidential hopefuls debated in Detroit Wednesday. WKAR’s Abigail Censky, was there and she joined Morning Edition Host…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the race to challenge Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House.As vice…
Longtime Rep. John Dingell knew that jobs were about more than collecting a paycheck, and that health care meant more than just good health. Both were…