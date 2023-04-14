© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

The woes of the Detroit Tigers, Javier Báez benched; What to watch for during the 'Spartan Football Kickoff'; MSU football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton | Current Sports | Apr. 14, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT
The 15th and final MSU football spring practice will take place in front of the public on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Detroit Tigers series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers avoided the series sweep, but everyone is talking about an inexcusable mental blunder by shortstop Javier Báez. Also, the MSU football team will hold the 'Spartan Football Kickoff' on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. We break down a few positional areas for fans to pay attention to. And hear what MSU football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has to say about the progression of the Spartans defense.

Episode 2136

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
