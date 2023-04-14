The woes of the Detroit Tigers, Javier Báez benched; What to watch for during the 'Spartan Football Kickoff'; MSU football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton | Current Sports | Apr. 14, 2023
The 15th and final MSU football spring practice will take place in front of the public on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we discuss the Detroit Tigers series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Tigers avoided the series sweep, but everyone is talking about an inexcusable mental blunder by shortstop Javier Báez. Also, the MSU football team will hold the 'Spartan Football Kickoff' on Saturday at Spartan Stadium. We break down a few positional areas for fans to pay attention to. And hear what MSU football defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton has to say about the progression of the Spartans defense.
Episode 2136