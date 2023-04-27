MSU 'Spartan Football Kickoff' Recap; Mel Tucker presser; NBA playoffs update | Current Sports | Apr. 17, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into observational takeaways from Saturday's 'Spartan Football Kickoff', as Al was there and was impressed with a certain player in a red jersey. How fragile is Payton Thorne's starting quarterback position come next year? Hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say after the showcase from Spartan Stadium. And we dive a bit into the NBA playoffs, which have brought about some very competitive first round matchups.

Episode 2137