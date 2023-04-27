© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

MSU 'Spartan Football Kickoff' Recap; Mel Tucker presser; NBA playoffs update | Current Sports | Apr. 17, 2023

By Al Martin
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT
IMG_4336.jpeg
Al Martin / WKAR-MSU
/
Spartan Stadium during Saturday's MSU 'Spartan Football Kickoff'.

We recap Saturday's 'Spartan Football Kickoff' from Spartan Stadium.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we dive into observational takeaways from Saturday's 'Spartan Football Kickoff', as Al was there and was impressed with a certain player in a red jersey. How fragile is Payton Thorne's starting quarterback position come next year? Hear what MSU football coach Mel Tucker had to say after the showcase from Spartan Stadium. And we dive a bit into the NBA playoffs, which have brought about some very competitive first round matchups.

Episode 2137

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin MSU SpartansSpartan StadiumMSU Football TeamSpartan FootballMel Tucker
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
