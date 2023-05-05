© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Current Sports with Al Martin

Charles Brantley returns to MSU football; Alabama / LSU sports betting controversy; Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell Detroit Lions introductory press conferences | Current Sports | May 2, 2023

By Al Martin
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
MSU cornerback Charles Brantley has decided to return to the MSU football team.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we bring you the latest transfer portal news concerning the MSU football team. It seems as though MSU cornerback Charles Brantley has decided to return to Mel Tucker's Spartans squad for next season. Brantley was one of three starters who entered their names into the transfer portal this past weekend. We break down Brantley's change-of-heart. Also, there seems to be some controversy surrounding the Alabama and LSU college baseball series concerning some suspicious betting activity. And listen to what Detroit Lions NFL Draft first round picks Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell had to say about joining the organization.

Episode 2146

Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
