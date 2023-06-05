Ja Morant flashes firearm on social media...again; Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker from Detroit Lions rookie minicamp | Current Sports | May 15, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, NBA superstar Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA for brandishing a firearm for yet another time on social media. We dive into what NBA commissioner Adam Silver may do as a form of punishment for Morant. And, will Morant ever learn? Also, hear what Detroit Lions rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker have to say from rookie minicamp.

Episode 2153