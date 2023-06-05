Ja Morant flashes firearm on social media...again; Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker from Detroit Lions rookie minicamp | Current Sports | May 15, 2023
NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself in hot water again.
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, NBA superstar Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA for brandishing a firearm for yet another time on social media. We dive into what NBA commissioner Adam Silver may do as a form of punishment for Morant. And, will Morant ever learn? Also, hear what Detroit Lions rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker have to say from rookie minicamp.
Episode 2153