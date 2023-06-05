© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

Ja Morant flashes firearm on social media...again; Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker from Detroit Lions rookie minicamp | Current Sports | May 15, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
NBA superstar Ja Morant finds himself in hot water again.

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin, NBA superstar Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA for brandishing a firearm for yet another time on social media. We dive into what NBA commissioner Adam Silver may do as a form of punishment for Morant. And, will Morant ever learn? Also, hear what Detroit Lions rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and Hendon Hooker have to say from rookie minicamp.

Episode 2153

Current Sports with Al Martin Ja Morant NBA PlayoffsDetroit LionsNFL DraftFirearms
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
