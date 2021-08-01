-
We dive into the crazy NBA Finals game 4 from last night, as the Milwaukee Bucks have tied up the series against the Phoenix Suns. Also, NFL star Richard…
-
The Detroit Pistons will have the number one overall pick in this year's NBA Draft! We break down what it means for the future of the franchise. On…
-
The unanimous vote from the highest court in the land that ruled in favor of college athletes. What does it mean for the future of college athletics? An…
-
We dive into the national criticism that new Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been taking from the national media. Is it justified?On today's…
-
Should the Tokyo Olympics be pushed back due to COVID problems? Also, the Detroit Pistons have hired former Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein…
-
Recruiting reopens for MSU football; Naomi Osaka is out of the French Open after controversy over her 'no press' stance; NBA playoffs updateOn today's…
-
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka won't be talking to the media during her run at this year's French Open as she raises awareness on mental health. Also,…
-
Many sporting venues across the nation will be allowing full capacity for spectators very soon. How comfortable do you feel about attending big crowds to…
-
We recap the big weekend in sports, which included an historic win for Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship, the NBA / NHL playoffs, and the latest…
-
It looks as though high school football players will have to wear masks while playing. How healthy is this? Also, we give an update on the craziness that…