NBA / NHL playoff update; MSU football playing at Ford Field on 'Black Friday' against Penn State...fans not happy; Detroit Lions offseason camp sound | Current Sports | May 26, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk heavy on the NBA and NHL playoffs, both of which have been incredibly entertaining. We then dive into why the MSU football fanbase is so up-in-arms about the announcement concerning next season's game on Black Friday against Penn State, which will be played at Ford Field. Is it fair to fans who live in East Lansing and are season ticket holders? Why was the game moved? What does this say about big tv market sports today? That, and more!

Episode 2158