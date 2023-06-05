© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

NBA / NHL playoff update; MSU football playing at Ford Field on 'Black Friday' against Penn State...fans not happy; Detroit Lions offseason camp sound | Current Sports | May 26, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT
Flickr - Debra Drummond
/

Why are MSU fans so upset about the Black Friday game against Penn State?

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we talk heavy on the NBA and NHL playoffs, both of which have been incredibly entertaining. We then dive into why the MSU football fanbase is so up-in-arms about the announcement concerning next season's game on Black Friday against Penn State, which will be played at Ford Field. Is it fair to fans who live in East Lansing and are season ticket holders? Why was the game moved? What does this say about big tv market sports today? That, and more!

Episode 2158

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin NBA PlayoffsNHL PlayoffsMSU footballAlan HallerMel Tucker
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin