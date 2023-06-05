The road ends here. The final episode of Current Sports. Be easy people... | Current Sports | June 2, 2023
We look at the history of sports at WKAR and salute the 10-year run of Current Sports.
The final episode of Current Sports with Al Martin has arrived. The hour is filled with a look at the history of sports at WKAR, while highlighting the 10-year run that Current Sports had while on the WKAR airwaves. A host of show favorites join Al and they include...
Isaac Constans - Reporter for The Gander, former “Current Sports” engineer
Zachary Swiecicki - Former “Current Sports” production assistant
Joanne Gerstner - Author, Journalist, and professor of Journalism 418 course
Terry Braverman - Longtime MSU football public address announcer
Jack Kirwan - Former "Current Sports" engineer
Jason Ruff - Director of broadcasting and media relations for SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen, former "Current Sports" production assistant
Jack Ebling - Longtime Lansing sports reporter and broadcaster, host of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” from Spotlight Media Studios and “Press Pass” on FOX 47
Rob Bennet - Engineer of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” and former engineer of Earle Robinson’s WKAR "Sports Talk" program
James Moore - Former MSU fullback great and member of the 1988 Rose Bowl championship team, founder of "S.W.A.P." — Speaking With A Purpose
Todd Duckett - Former MSU running back great and founder of the nonprofit "New World Flood"
Anthony Ianni - MSU men's basketball player — the first autistic D1 men's basketball player — turned motivational speaker and author of “Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams”
And more! It has been a fun ride. Enjoy and 'be easy people'.
Episode 2161