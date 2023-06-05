© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR News
portrait: Al Martin
Current Sports with Al Martin

The road ends here. The final episode of Current Sports. Be easy people... | Current Sports | June 2, 2023

By Al Martin
Published June 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT
(From left to right) Rob Bennet, Jack Ebling,
Al Martin
/
(From left to right) Rob Bennet, Jack Ebling, Anthony Ianni, Al Martin, Todd Duckett, James Moore, Isaac Constans, Zachary Swiecicki

We look at the history of sports at WKAR and salute the 10-year run of Current Sports.

The final episode of Current Sports with Al Martin has arrived. The hour is filled with a look at the history of sports at WKAR, while highlighting the 10-year run that Current Sports had while on the WKAR airwaves. A host of show favorites join Al and they include...

Isaac Constans - Reporter for The Gander, former “Current Sports” engineer

Zachary Swiecicki - Former “Current Sports” production assistant

Joanne Gerstner - Author, Journalist, and professor of Journalism 418 course

Terry Braverman - Longtime MSU football public address announcer

Jack Kirwan - Former "Current Sports" engineer

Jason Ruff - Director of broadcasting and media relations for SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen, former "Current Sports" production assistant

Jack Ebling - Longtime Lansing sports reporter and broadcaster, host of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” from Spotlight Media Studios and “Press Pass” on FOX 47

Rob Bennet - Engineer of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” and former engineer of Earle Robinson’s WKAR "Sports Talk" program

James Moore - Former MSU fullback great and member of the 1988 Rose Bowl championship team, founder of "S.W.A.P." — Speaking With A Purpose

Todd Duckett - Former MSU running back great and founder of the nonprofit "New World Flood"

Anthony Ianni - MSU men's basketball player — the first autistic D1 men's basketball player — turned motivational speaker and author of “Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams”

And more! It has been a fun ride. Enjoy and 'be easy people'.

Episode 2161

Tags
Current Sports with Al Martin James MooreAnthony IanniTodd DuckettCurrent Sports RadioRadio
Stay Connected
Al Martin
Al Martin is the host of Current Sports, the daily radio call-in program from WKAR NewsTalk. Al is also on the WKAR News team as a regular sports contributor and plays a key sports reporting and content role on all other WKAR media platforms.
See stories by Al Martin