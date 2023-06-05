The road ends here. The final episode of Current Sports. Be easy people... | Current Sports | June 2, 2023

The final episode of Current Sports with Al Martin has arrived. The hour is filled with a look at the history of sports at WKAR, while highlighting the 10-year run that Current Sports had while on the WKAR airwaves. A host of show favorites join Al and they include...

Isaac Constans - Reporter for The Gander, former “Current Sports” engineer

Zachary Swiecicki - Former “Current Sports” production assistant

Joanne Gerstner - Author, Journalist, and professor of Journalism 418 course

Terry Braverman - Longtime MSU football public address announcer

Jack Kirwan - Former "Current Sports" engineer

Jason Ruff - Director of broadcasting and media relations for SPHL’s Peoria Rivermen, former "Current Sports" production assistant

Jack Ebling - Longtime Lansing sports reporter and broadcaster, host of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” from Spotlight Media Studios and “Press Pass” on FOX 47

Rob Bennet - Engineer of “The Drive with Jack Ebling” and former engineer of Earle Robinson’s WKAR "Sports Talk" program

James Moore - Former MSU fullback great and member of the 1988 Rose Bowl championship team, founder of "S.W.A.P." — Speaking With A Purpose

Todd Duckett - Former MSU running back great and founder of the nonprofit "New World Flood"

Anthony Ianni - MSU men's basketball player — the first autistic D1 men's basketball player — turned motivational speaker and author of “Centered: Autism, Basketball, and One Athlete's Dreams”

And more! It has been a fun ride. Enjoy and 'be easy people'.

Episode 2161