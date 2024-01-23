Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff’s January 2024 Spartan Community Letter

Conversation Highlights :

(0:38) - What is Flint Rx Kids?

(3:49) - What are the goals of the comprehensive health and wellbeing assessment?

(5:42) - As we prepare to acknowledge the violence that took place on campus last February 13, what are our plans to remember?

(9:16) - January is Stalking Awareness Month. It’s imperative that we acknowledge this, too.

(10:25) - MSU has been named a voter friendly campus. What do you like about the MSU Votes initiative?

(12:11) - MSU rose to the No. 1 spot for service learning among public four-year institutions in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.

(14:02) - What is the Alienware MSU Esports Lounge?

(16:00) - Talk about the passing of Pauline Adams at age 101.

(17:26) - What is the Engineering and Digital Innovation Center (EDIC)?

