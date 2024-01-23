Interim MSU President Teresa Woodruff’s January 2024 Spartan Community Letter
Michigan State University Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff elaborates on topics she covers in her January 2024 Spartan Community Letter, which you can read by clicking on the communications tab at president.msu.edu.
Conversation Highlights:
(0:38) - What is Flint Rx Kids?
(3:49) - What are the goals of the comprehensive health and wellbeing assessment?
(5:42) - As we prepare to acknowledge the violence that took place on campus last February 13, what are our plans to remember?
(9:16) - January is Stalking Awareness Month. It’s imperative that we acknowledge this, too.
(10:25) - MSU has been named a voter friendly campus. What do you like about the MSU Votes initiative?
(12:11) - MSU rose to the No. 1 spot for service learning among public four-year institutions in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024 Best Colleges rankings.
(14:02) - What is the Alienware MSU Esports Lounge?
(16:00) - Talk about the passing of Pauline Adams at age 101.
(17:26) - What is the Engineering and Digital Innovation Center (EDIC)?
