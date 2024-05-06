How spirituality is expanding beyond religion

A recent Pew Research Center survey reports that 28% of U.S. adults say they are religiously unaffiliated. By digging a little deeper, Shipley finds the religiously unaffiliated, sometimes called the “nones,” are a diverse group of people often with a broader perspective of spirituality.

As the MSU Foglio Endowed Chair of Spirituality, Shipley is exploring the changes in spirituality, belonging and religious identity through his research.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:59) – Shipley on his background and interest in religious studies.

(4:00) – Why did you come to MSU for your PhD? Is there a collaborative ethos and sense of community and belonging at MSU that allows you to do your best work?

(6:44) – Tell me about Father Jake. What does spirituality mean more broadly and how is that evolving? Who are the “nones?”

(15:19) – How do you teach students about spirituality?

(18:06) – What role can technology and artificial intelligence play in people’s religious and spiritual practices?

(21:01) – Where do you see religion and spirituality heading in the next decade?

(23:37) – What do you want us to remember from this conversation? “To be a spiritual person is to be a person among others.”

