MSU researchers embedded in the community are helping with Flint’s most pressing public health issues

Being embedded in the Flint community allows the faculty and researchers to understand the assets and needs of the community while studying Flint’s most pressing public health issues.

Spartans work side-by-side with community partners and health care providers in a community-identified and community-participatory public health focus model.

Jennifer Johnson arrived in 2015 to a nearly empty building, the first research faculty member employed by the college in Flint. Much has changed since then. On April 1, Johnson assumed a new job as the founding chair of the department, overseeing nearly 200 faculty and staff.

Johnson leads a conversation on the impactful research and work being done in the department with her colleagues Maji Hailemariam Debena, Gayle Shipp, and Steven Ondersma.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:58) – Johnson on the department’s mission and her role.

(1:59) – Maji introduces herself.

(2:15) – Gayle introduces herself.

(2:44) – Steve introduces himself.

(3:16) – Maji, tell us about the MOSAIC project.

(5:12) – How are your mentor moms helping the younger moms?

(6:35) – What are the next steps? Do you hope to scale up the project?

(7:47) – Tell us about the YWCA women’s empowerment center you helped create.

(10:25) – How does your local work in Flint intersect with your international work in Africa? “It’s about people, not places.”

(14:06) – Gayle describes her research to impact and improve maternal infant health equity.

(15:22) – Tell us about the disparities you see and why they matter.

(17:20) – Why is breastfeeding important?

(18:28) – How is your work addressing the disparities you’re seeing?

(22:08) – Tell us about your new grant from the Robert Wood Foundation.

(24:08) – What are your next steps? How do you hope your work will turn into action?

(27:58) – Steve describes his research incorporating technology into addressing health disparities. What is CIAS - Computerized Intervention Authoring System?

(41:20) – How are you using this platform to help with maternal health equity?

(49:51) – “It’s now possible to prevent postpartum depression.” What is Reach Out, stay Strong, Essentials (ROSE)?

(52:31) – Maji, Gayle and Steve on what they want us to know about their work. What is your ultimate goal?

