Meet the Dean: Eric Hegg from the MSU College of Natural Science

Hegg talks about his background and career at MSU, and he describes research and curriculum strengths of the college. He tells why he wants to be dean and shares some short- and long-term goals for the college. He discusses how the natural sciences can play a role in better outcomes for society’s problems, and he talks about challenges and opportunities ahead for higher education.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:18) – What’s your background, and how long have you been at MSU?

(0:53) – Talk about some of the research and curriculum strengths of the college.

(4:01) – Why do you want to be dean of the college

(8:31) – What are some of your short- and long-term goals for the college?

(12:32) – How can the natural sciences help solve some of society’s problems?

(14:46) – What are some of the challenges and opportunities ahead for the college, MSU and higher education?

