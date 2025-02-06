MSU Law tax clinic provides legal counsel to vulnerable members of society

Each clinic is directed by licensed attorneys who are members of the MSU Law faculty and staffed by law students who gain critical hands-on research and litigation experience. The clinics provide pro bono legal services and have won important cases for clients across the country.

MSU Law clinics cover the following areas of the law: immigration, family and juvenile law, housing, small business, public defense, Indian law, tax law, and first amendment.

In this new law clinic podcast series, MSU Today explores how our law clinics have won life-changing cases for clients and have given students incredible starts to successful legal careers.

For today’s episode, we talk with Christina Wease, director of the Alvin. L. Storrs Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Conversation Highlights:

(1:23) - Christina, tell us about your background. How did you get involved in tax law and the Tax Clinic?

(2:07) - What services and work do you provide at the clinic?

(3:05) - Tell us about a case or two that exemplifies the reach of your work.

(5:25) - Are there students who have chosen tax law as their career as a result of working in the tax clinic?

(6:00) - How do you get students interested in the Tax Clinic?

(7:36) - You are celebrating 25 years of operation. Why is this an important milestone?

(8:17) - How do you keep up with changing tax law?

(8:53) - Given laws and political changes in the state and the federal government, how might this change your work?

(9:44) - As many Americans are getting ready to file taxes, do you have any tips or suggestions?

(11:35) - How can people reach out to the clinic?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.