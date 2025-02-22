MSU Give Green Day is March 11

The goal is to provide an opportunity for all MSU connected programs to raise awareness for their funding needs and to encourage vital donations for their programs through outreach to alumni and friends of the university.

The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union is lead sponsor for Give Green Day 2025 and, along with MSU’s Office of the President, is providing a $100,000 challenge gift. The challenge gifts are used to incentivize giving by key audiences and encourage campus participation in promotion of the day.

MSU offers specific matches for students, first-time faculty/staff donors, and current parents of Spartans, while also running hourly challenges throughout the day to encourage donors to give multiple times in support of different areas.

On this episode of MSU Today, MSUFCU President and CEO April Clobes and MSU Assistant Vice President for Alumni Nick McLaren talk about the day.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:42) – What is Give Green Day, and how is it different from MSU’s daily philanthropy work?

(1:41) – Why is MSUFCU so interested in supporting Give Green Day? And why are you so supportive of MSU throughout the year?

(4:19) – How do the challenge gifts work?

(5:38) – Student success is a key focus of Give Green Day.

(7:34) – How do people participate in Give Green Day?

(10:51) – Final thoughts from MSUFCU, April?

Listen to “MSU Today with Russ White” on the radio and through Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you get your shows.