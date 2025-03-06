MSU adopts Okanagan Charter to become a health promoting campus

“We are excited to affirm our commitment to supporting health and well-being for all MSU students, faculty and staff by formally adopting the Okanagan Charter,” said Alexis Travis, assistant provost and executive director of University Health and Wellbeing. “The action lets students and employees who choose MSU know that we are coming together as a community to support a culture of care.”

In this episode of MSU Today, Dr. Travis elaborates on the evolving mission of UHW at MSU.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:28) – What is the history and evolving mission of University Health and Wellbeing?

(2:20) – What was the impetus for the February 2025 Health and Wellbeing Summit?

(4:18) – What are the four priorities in the UHW Plan?

(4:45) – What are some of the next steps as you implement the plan?

(7:34) – What do you mean by “collective responsibility?”

(9:16) – What is the Okanagan Charter that President Guskiewicz officially adopted at the summit, and what does it mean for MSU?

(10:20) – UHW has a bold vision to be a premier health promoting university by 2030. What has to happen for this goal to be reached?

(11:08) – What’s ahead for UHW, and what is your hope for the culture of caring at MSU in the next five to ten years?

(11:54) – What would you like us to keep in mind about UHW moving forward?

