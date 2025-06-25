What to know when choosing a college

Michigan State University Executive Director of Admissions John Ambrose talks about the challenges and issues facing higher education admissions.

MSU students Ryan Weingarden and Quiana Kelly join the conversation. They talk about why they chose MSU for college, the pressure points they felt during the application and admissions process, and factors to keep in mind when choosing a college.

The trio reinforces facts and dispels myths about the college admissions process.

Conversation Highlights:

(0:43) – Ryan and Quiana introduce themselves.

(2:15) – John on the challenges and issues in the higher education admission world today.

(6:36) – Quiana and Ryan on why they chose MSU.

(8:29) – What were your pressure points when going through the admissions process?

(10:16) – What are the key factors to keep in mind when choosing a college? What should I do, and when should I do it?

(15:49) – Why did you change your major the first week of school?

(16:59) – What about the application process? What tips would you offer? What about the essay?

(21:53) – What are some facts you would like to reinforce and some myths you would like to dispel?

(27:21) – What have you learned about yourself since coming to MSU?

(30:03) – What do you want to be remembered for here at MSU?

(31:30 – Rapid fire questions: Favorite place to study on campus, best food on or near campus, one tradition every Spartan should try, most unexpected thing about college life, and one word to describe your MSU experience.

(32:51) – Summary and closing thoughts.

