Adam Yankowy (he/him) is host of Showtunes Across the Mitten on 90.5 WKAR. He is also an assistant professor of musical theatre in the Department of Theatre at Michigan State University. Adam holds an MFA in Musical Theatre (Minnesota State University, Mankato), Bachelor’s in Music Education (University of Louisville), and a Musical Theatre Performance Certificate (AMDA, NYC).

View full bio at people.cal.msu.edu/yankowya/