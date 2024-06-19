A Capitol Fourth (2024)

Extras
LOCASH performs “Three Favorite Colors” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Abi Carter performs “The Climb” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Josh Turner performs “Unsung Hero” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Lauren Daigle performs “Walking On Sunshine” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform a medley at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
