© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A Capitol Fourth

A Capitol Fourth (2024)

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 1hr 27m 20s

Alfonso Ribeiro hosts the 2024 A Capitol Fourth, with performances by Smokey Robinson, Fantasia, Darren Criss, Sheila E., Fitz and Noelle from Fitz and The Tantrums, Chloe Flower, Sister Sledge Ft. Sledgendary, Loren Allred, Britt Stewart, Shawn Johnson East, and featuring Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra. Thursday, July 4, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Aired: 07/03/24 | Expires: 07/18/24
A Capitol Fourth is sponsored by The Boeing Company and made possible by the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army and public television stations nationwide. All travel is provided by American Airlines.
Extras
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH Performs “Three Favorite Colors” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
LOCASH performs “Three Favorite Colors” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Watch 3:14
A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter Performs “The Climb” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Abi Carter performs “The Climb” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:14
Watch 3:25
A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams Performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Yolanda Adams performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:25
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Rescue” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Rescue” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 4:34
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Unsung Hero” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Unsung Hero” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 4:34
Watch 3:28
A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle Performs “Walking On Sunshine” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Lauren Daigle performs “Walking On Sunshine” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:28
Watch 3:45
A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner Performs “Firecracker” | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Josh Turner performs “Firecracker” at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 3:45
Watch 6:01
A Capitol Fourth
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue Perform a Medley | 2025 A Capitol Fourth
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue perform a medley at the 2025 A Capitol Fourth.
Clip: S2025 | 6:01
Watch 0:30
A Capitol Fourth
2025 A Capitol Fourth Preview
Join host Alfonso Ribeiro for A Capitol Fourth on Friday, July 4 at 8/7c on PBS.
Preview: S2025 | 0:30
Watch 1:27:21
A Capitol Fourth
A Capitol Fourth (2025)
Watch the 2025 A Capitol Fourth in its entirety.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 1:27:21