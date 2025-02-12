© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Changing Planet

River Restoration

Season 4 Episode 1

In the 4th year of this 7-year project exploring the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits northern California where the largest river restoration project in United States history is aiming to bring life back to a sacred river.

Aired: 03/11/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Changing Planet
Extended Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 3:08
Watch 3:52
Changing Planet
Capturing Life's Genesis: Coral Spawn Collection
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:52
Watch 3:19
Changing Planet
Battling Coral Disease: Treatments Below the Waves
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:49
Changing Planet
Floaty Boat: Precise Delivery for Coral Larvae
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:49
Watch 4:36
Changing Planet
Reef Nursery Symphony: Soundscaping for Coral Restoration
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:36
Watch 3:03
Changing Planet
Monitoring Muskoxen Births in Arctic Greenland
Dr. Niels Martin Schmidt's team are monitoring muskoxen in the frozen northeast.
Clip: S2 E2 | 3:03
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26