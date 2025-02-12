Extras
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Dr. Niels Martin Schmidt's team are monitoring muskoxen in the frozen northeast.
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.