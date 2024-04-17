© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
In the third year of this 7-year project examining the issues facing the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits the Maldives to take an in-depth look at coral reefs and the urgent efforts to help them survive climate change.

Watch 4:49
Changing Planet
Floaty Boat: Precise Delivery for Coral Larvae
Meet Floaty Boat, the high-tech vessel ensuring precise coral larvae restoration.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:49
Watch 3:52
Changing Planet
Capturing Life's Genesis: Coral Spawn Collection
M. Sanjayan witnesses the ingenious net capturing of coral spawn.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:52
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 0:30
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 3:19
Changing Planet
Battling Coral Disease: Treatments Below the Waves
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
Clip: S3 E1 | 3:19
Watch 4:36
Changing Planet
Reef Nursery Symphony: Soundscaping for Coral Restoration
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Clip: S3 E1 | 4:36
Watch 3:08
Changing Planet
Extended Trailer
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Preview: S3 E1 | 3:08
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Preview
Join Dr. M. Sanjayan for an environmental health check of Earth’s vulnerable habitats.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:16
Changing Planet
Traditional Land Management Benefiting Modern Australia
Sanjayan starts controlled wildfires under the watchful eye of Kiwirrkurra Rangers.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:16
Watch 3:18
Changing Planet
Collaring a Big Male Jaguar in the Pantanal, Brazil
Changing Planet revisits the team collecting vital data to protect Brazil's top predator.
Clip: S2 E1 | 3:18
Watch 4:11
Changing Planet
Traditional Landowners Preserving Native Species
M. Sanjayan visits the Kiwirrkurra community and learns how they control invasive species.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:11
Watch 2:22
Changing Planet
Camel Crisis in the Australian Outback
M. Sanjayan witnesses the damage done by camels to an Australian ancestral waterhole.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:22
Watch 2:13
Changing Planet
Listening In On the Ocean's Orchestra
Professor Steve Simpson monitors the sounds of biodiversity on reefs in the Maldives.
Clip: S2 E2 | 2:13
Watch 2:29
Changing Planet
Beavers Help to Control California's Forest Fires
Eco-hydrologist, Dr. Emily Fairfax explains the impact beavers have in burnt landscapes.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:29
