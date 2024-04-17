Latest Episodes
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Extras
Discover the non-antibiotic solutions used to combat stony coral tissue loss disease.
The innovative mission to restore coral reefs with a groundbreaking musical twist.
Dr M. Sanjayan investigates the urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Join Dr. M. Sanjayan for an environmental health check of Earth’s vulnerable habitats.
Sanjayan starts controlled wildfires under the watchful eye of Kiwirrkurra Rangers.
Changing Planet revisits the team collecting vital data to protect Brazil's top predator.
M. Sanjayan visits the Kiwirrkurra community and learns how they control invasive species.
M. Sanjayan witnesses the damage done by camels to an Australian ancestral waterhole.
Professor Steve Simpson monitors the sounds of biodiversity on reefs in the Maldives.
Eco-hydrologist, Dr. Emily Fairfax explains the impact beavers have in burnt landscapes.