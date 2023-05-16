© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious Crew

Thermal Conduction

Season 9 Episode 906 | 26m 46s

A STEM power surge of phenomena! Get “charged up” with STEM knowledge as the Crew and Dr. Rob explore everything about electric generators! STEM Challenge: Making a Simple Generator Curious About Careers: Power Plant Director, Sherri Jett

Aired: 05/15/23
Support for Curious Crew is provided by
Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU)
Consumers Energy Foundation
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Baseball Science
Curveball curiosities on the baseball field! Play ball!
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Balance and Stability
Balancing bottles, quirky corks, and marshmallow mobiles!
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Structural Forces
Pasta platforms, egg-citing supports, and curious cups!
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Wind Power
Winding Windmills, turbines, and wind cars!
Episode: S8 E806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Centripetal Force
Anti-gravity balls and poised pennies!
Episode: S8 E802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Speed of Sound
Speedy sounds with air drums, funnel fun, and blaring bottles!
Episode: S8 E805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Electric Motors
Suspended spinners and battery trains!
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Marshmallow Chemistry
Marshmallow mammals and super s’more fun!
Episode: S8 E808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Fruit Science
Grapefruit candles and sinking citrus phenomena!
Episode: S8 E801 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Magical Science
Levitating, colorful, and floating phenomena!
Episode: S7 E710 | 26:46