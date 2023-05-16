Thermal Conduction

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the Republican presidential candidates
What the Colorado River water use agreement will mean for western states
Black parents on the impact of on-screen representation in 'The Little Mermaid'
Oklahomans with disabilities face long waitlists for home and community-based services
Debt ceiling negotiations continue as Treasury says deadline is 10 days out
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott becomes latest Republican to launch presidential campaign
Longest battle of Ukraine war leaves city of Bakhmut in ruins
News Wrap: India faces blackouts and water shortages during extreme heat wave
"You and me and the world before us." Tom and Sophia's love truly did conquer all.
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Curveball curiosities on the baseball field! Play ball!
Balancing bottles, quirky corks, and marshmallow mobiles!
Pasta platforms, egg-citing supports, and curious cups!
Winding Windmills, turbines, and wind cars!
Anti-gravity balls and poised pennies!
Speedy sounds with air drums, funnel fun, and blaring bottles!
Suspended spinners and battery trains!
Marshmallow mammals and super s’more fun!
Grapefruit candles and sinking citrus phenomena!
Levitating, colorful, and floating phenomena!