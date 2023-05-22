Surface Tension

Extras
News Wrap: Supreme Court ruling upholds Indian Child Welfare Act
On the frontline with Ukrainian forces as they step up counteroffensive against Russia
UN aid chief on far-reaching consequences of Ukrainian dam disaster
Southern Baptist Convention bans female pastors, ejecting several churches in the process
Scientists issue increasingly dire warnings as ocean surface temperatures spike
Investigation reveals rampant environmental and human rights abuses at sea
A look at the life of actor turned politician Glenda Jackson
June 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
A Brief But Spectacular take on textile waste and fashion sustainability
Outgoing White House COVID response coordinator on being prepared for another pandemic
Get “charged up” with STEM knowledge as the Crew and Dr. Rob explore electric generators!
Thermal conduction is a “hot” topic of investigation for the Curious Crew!
Curveball curiosities on the baseball field! Play ball!
Balancing bottles, quirky corks, and marshmallow mobiles!
Pasta platforms, egg-citing supports, and curious cups!
Winding Windmills, turbines, and wind cars!
Anti-gravity balls and poised pennies!
Speedy sounds with air drums, funnel fun, and blaring bottles!
Suspended spinners and battery trains!
Marshmallow mammals and super s’more fun!