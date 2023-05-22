© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious Crew

Surface Tension

Season 9 Episode 907 | 26m 46s

Bonding over the science of Surface Tension! Why do some things float in water while others sink? The Crew’s depth of knowledge goes WAY below the surface, as they learn all about the molecular bonds the behind water phenomena! STEM Challenge: Making Surface Striders Curious About Careers: Nano-Biosensor Researcher, Evangelyn Alocilja, PhD

Aired: 05/22/23
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Electric Generators
Get “charged up” with STEM knowledge as the Crew and Dr. Rob explore electric generators!
Episode: S9 E904 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Thermal Conduction
Thermal conduction is a “hot” topic of investigation for the Curious Crew!
Episode: S9 E906 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Baseball Science
Curveball curiosities on the baseball field! Play ball!
Episode: S9 E902 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Balance and Stability
Balancing bottles, quirky corks, and marshmallow mobiles!
Episode: S8 E803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Structural Forces
Pasta platforms, egg-citing supports, and curious cups!
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Wind Power
Winding Windmills, turbines, and wind cars!
Episode: S8 E806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Centripetal Force
Anti-gravity balls and poised pennies!
Episode: S8 E802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Speed of Sound
Speedy sounds with air drums, funnel fun, and blaring bottles!
Episode: S8 E805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Electric Motors
Suspended spinners and battery trains!
Episode: S8 E804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Marshmallow Chemistry
Marshmallow mammals and super s’more fun!
Episode: S8 E808 | 26:46