Curious Crew

Inclined Planes

Season 11 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

From pyramids to playground slides, inclined planes make heavy lifting easier! Dr. Rob and the Crew explore ramps, rolling carts, and puzzling planes to reveal how this simple machine reduces work and shifts forces. With a static friction challenge, a U-ramp car test, and real-world connections, kids see how ramps are everywhere—from stadiums to mountains!

Aired: 10/01/25
Support for Curious Crew is provided by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.
