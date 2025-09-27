© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious Crew

Falling Objects

Season 11 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Force equals mass times acceleration! Dr. Rob and the Crew put Newton's Second Law of Motion to the test with scooters, carts, bowling balls, and even a marshmallow catapult. From tug of war to crashing blocks, kids see how force and mass change the way objects move. Get ready for high-energy experiments, fun STEM challenges, and a force-filled adventure!

Aired: 09/26/25
Support for Curious Crew is provided by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.
Extras
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Drone Science
Get a birds-eye view of Drone Science!
Episode: S10 E1004 | 26:46
Watch 2:00
Curious Crew
Fun Science Phenomena with Dr. Rob and Curious Crew!
Award-winning “Curious Crew” makes science FUN for kids while engaging the community!
Preview: 2:00
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Fossils
Fabulous Fossil Formations! The Crew goes back in time and has fun with fossils.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Color Guard Science
Raise your flags and learn all about physics! Wind is only one reason why flags wave.
Episode: S10 E1006 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Surface Tension
Bonding over the science of Surface Tension!
Episode: S9 E907 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Angular Momentum
Speedy spinning spheres and the science behind angular momentum!
Episode: S9 E901 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Guitar Science
Guitar science ROCKS!
Episode: S9 E908 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Electric Generators
Get “charged up” with STEM knowledge as the Crew and Dr. Rob explore electric generators!
Episode: S9 E904 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Sense of Touch
Sensitivity signals from our skin!
Episode: S9 E905 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Curious Crew
Salty Science
The flavorful phenomena of salt!
Episode: S9 E903 | 26:46