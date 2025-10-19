© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Curious Crew

Kite Science

Season 11 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

From windless flights to aerial stunts, kites reveal the forces of lift, drag, thrust, and gravity. Dr. Rob and the Crew explore kite components, tails, and wind conditions before building their own paper kites. With tetrahedral designs, power buggies, and real-world connections, kids uncover the science and history of these soaring simple machines.

Aired: 10/24/25
Support for Curious Crew is provided by Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) and Consumers Energy Foundation.
