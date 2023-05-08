Queen of France

Extras
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Thousands try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city as COVID-era immigration order expires
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues Biden and Yellen over debt limit
Closing arguments made in sexual assault civil case against Trump
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America after 8 killed at Texas outlet mall
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Hear from actors James Fleet and Alun Armstrong about their roles as the Squires.
How border communities are preparing for increase in migrants as deportation policy ends
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?