© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Marie Antoinette

Queen of France

Season 1 Episode 4 | 50m 44s

Marie Antoinette and Louis are about to make their first official visit to Paris. But the King becomes seriously ill and succession becomes a reality. Du Barry knows that she needs to protect herself from the future Queen of France.

Aired: 04/08/23 | Expires: 04/23/23
Queen of France
Extras
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:46
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Watch 10:26
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Clip: S2023 E128 | 10:26
Many try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Watch 9:21
PBS NewsHour
Many try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Thousands try to flee Haiti as gangs terrorize innocent civilians
Clip: S2023 E128 | 9:21
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city
El Paso mayor on surge of migrants in the city as COVID-era immigration order expires
Clip: S2023 E128 | 7:13
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues over debt limit
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues over debt limit
News Wrap: Federal employee union sues Biden and Yellen over debt limit
Clip: S2023 E128 | 3:22
Closing arguments made in civil case against Trump
Watch 6:30
PBS NewsHour
Closing arguments made in civil case against Trump
Closing arguments made in sexual assault civil case against Trump
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:30
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America
Watch 8:38
PBS NewsHour
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America
A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America after 8 killed at Texas outlet mall
Clip: S2023 E128 | 8:38
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45
The Squires
Watch 1:59
Tom Jones
The Squires
Hear from actors James Fleet and Alun Armstrong about their roles as the Squires.
Clip: S2023 | 1:59
Border communities prepare for increase in migrants
Watch 6:39
PBS NewsHour
Border communities prepare for increase in migrants
How border communities are preparing for increase in migrants as deportation policy ends
Clip: S2023 E123 | 6:39
Latest Episodes
Queen of Hearts
Watch 50:43
Marie Antoinette
Queen of Hearts
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Episode: S1 E8 | 50:43
The Ostrich
Watch 47:55
Marie Antoinette
The Ostrich
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:55
Deus Ex Machina
Watch 51:40
Marie Antoinette
Deus Ex Machina
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
Episode: S1 E6 | 51:40
Rebel Queen
Watch 52:43
Marie Antoinette
Rebel Queen
Louis may now be King, but Marie Antoinette is determined to launch her reign as Queen.
Episode: S1 E5 | 52:43
Pick a Princess
Watch 54:38
Marie Antoinette
Pick a Princess
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:38
Rival Queens
Watch 56:14
Marie Antoinette
Rival Queens
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
Episode: S1 E2 | 56:14
The Slap
Watch 52:23
Marie Antoinette
The Slap
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?
Episode: S1 E1 | 52:23