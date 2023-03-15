Rebel Queen

Extras
News Wrap: Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for powerful Cyclone Mocha
As states grapple with age limits for buying guns, what’s the potential effect?
What’s behind a severe decline in Florida’s citrus harvest
New documentary shows Ukrainians’ fight for survival, devastation of war
May 13, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Public health questions remain as COVID emergency ends
Man who put Jordan Neely in fatal chokehold released on bond after manslaughter arrest
Southern border stays calm but confusion builds as new asylum policies take effect
Tom Hanks on his debut novel, 'The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece'
Brooks and Capehart on U.S. border policy and debt ceiling negotiations
Latest Episodes
Louis becomes increasingly confident. Marie Antoinette is enamored by a familiar face.
Pregnant Marie Antoinette’s reputation is attacked. Louis demands a full investigation.
Marie Antoinette’s brother, Joseph, works to save the Franco-Austrian nuptial alliance.
When the King becomes seriously ill, succession suddenly becomes a reality.
Antoinette’s escalating hostilities with du Barry threaten her relationship with the King.
Madame du Barry, the Favorite, sees the Dauphine as a rival for the King’s affections.
How will the newlywed Marie Antoinette react to Versailles with its ridiculous rules?