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Nature Season 44
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Nature Season 2
The story of legendary tigers of India told by a man who’s devoted his life to keeping them alive.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Go behind the scenes of "Legendary Tigers of India."
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
Go behind the scenes as the team captures a historic elephant herd release.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
A call comes in: a week-old elephant calf has fallen into a well.
Go behind the scenes of "Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti" with director Nicola Tremain.
Long’uro struggles to connect with other elephants after losing his trunk as a baby.