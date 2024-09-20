Extras
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
Go behind the lens with the making of 'In Her Nature.'
Sea otters are back, and their return is a breath of fresh air for the waters of Monterey Bay.
Despite cultural taboos, herpetologist Fandresena Rakotoharimalala is determined to save chameleons.
There’s no lizard like a chameleon—color-shifting, tree-climbing, eye-swiveling magic.
The Bear River was once a lush area with wetlands, hot springs, and abundant wildlife.
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Injured hummingbirds Mikhail and Alexa happily share a cage.