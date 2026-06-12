Brooks and Capehart on tradeoffs of possible U.S.-Iran deal

Extras
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
White House UFC event spotlights Trump’s decades-long partnership with Dana White
How Gaza's students are still learning despite shattered schools and displacement
Bruce Springsteen on 'critical patriotism' and the power of protest music
Remembering revolutionary painter David Hockney and his artistic legacy
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must remove Trump's name by Friday deadline
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history