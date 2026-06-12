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PBS News Hour

UFC at White House spotlights Trump's partnership with White

Season 2026 Episode 121 | 6m 22s

On Sunday, an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House lawn will mark both President Trump's 80th birthday and Flag Day. White House correspondent Liz Landers explains how this moment for Trump and the UFC was decades in the making.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E121 | 57:46
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
What U.S. and Iran are demanding in latest peace proposal
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
Clip: S2026 E121 | 3:57
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
Clip: S2026 E121 | 7:06
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in history
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
Clip: S2026 E120 | 6:13
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
Kushner-Trump resort plan sparks protests in Albania
A look at the Albanian island where a Kushner-Trump resort plan has sparked protests
Clip: S2026 E120 | 7:25
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
Spy program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
Surveillance program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:41
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:22
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:18
Watch 8:06
PBS News Hour
New book explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle scores
'The Department of Revenge' explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle political scores
Clip: S2026 E120 | 8:06
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Trump calls off strikes, says deal with Iran is close
Trump calls off threatened strikes, says deal with Iran is close
Clip: S2026 E120 | 5:20