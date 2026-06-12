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PBS News Hour

Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement

Season 2026 Episode 121 | 7m 06s

To discuss the motivations and potential outcomes of this latest attempt to end the war in Iran, Amna Nawaz spoke with Alan Eyre and Miad Maleki. Eyre was part of the Obama administration's negotiating team for the Iran nuclear deal and is now at the Middle East Institute. Maleki was born and raised in Iran and is now at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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