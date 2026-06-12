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PBS News Hour

Remembering painter David Hockney and his artistic legacy

Season 2026 Episode 121 | 3m 15s

British artist and painter David Hockney, one of the most celebrated art icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, died at the age of 88. Jeffrey Brown has a look at his life and legacy.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
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PBS News Hour
What U.S. and Iran are demanding in latest peace proposal
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
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June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E121 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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PBS News Hour
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Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal
Clip: S2026 E121 | 9:42
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E121 | 6:19
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PBS News Hour
Springsteen on critical patriotism and the power of protest
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Clip: S2026 E121 | 9:52
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PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump's name from Kennedy Center
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must remove Trump's name by Friday deadline
Clip: S2026 E121 | 8:12
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PBS News Hour
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E120 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E120 | 6:13