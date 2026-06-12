Remembering painter David Hockney and his artistic legacy

Extras
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
White House UFC event spotlights Trump’s decades-long partnership with Dana White
Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal
How Gaza's students are still learning despite shattered schools and displacement
Bruce Springsteen on 'critical patriotism' and the power of protest music
News Wrap: Judge says Kennedy Center must remove Trump's name by Friday deadline
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history