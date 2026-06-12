News Wrap: Judge orders Trump's name from Kennedy Center

Extras
June 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the U.S. and Iran are demanding in the latest peace proposal
White House UFC event spotlights Trump’s decades-long partnership with Dana White
'Close doesn't count': Mideast experts assess potential U.S.-Iran agreement
Remembering revolutionary painter David Hockney and his artistic legacy
Brooks and Capehart on the tradeoffs of a possible U.S.-Iran deal
How Gaza's students are still learning despite shattered schools and displacement
Bruce Springsteen on 'critical patriotism' and the power of protest music
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
A look at the Albanian island where a Kushner-Trump resort plan has sparked protests