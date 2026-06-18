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PBS News Hour

Andrew Lloyd Webber on creative process behind his musicals

Season 2026 Episode 125 | 7m 42s

One of the biggest hits on Broadway right now is a reimagined version of “Cats,” the legendary musical about a tribe of felines. “Cats: The Jellicle Ball” has received acclaim and won three Tony Awards. Senior arts correspondent Jeffrey Brown took in the show and talked to composer Andrew Lloyd Webber for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

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