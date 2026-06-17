U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war

Extras
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Middle East experts weigh terms of U.S.-Iran deal and who came out ahead
What Warsh’s first meeting as Fed chair signals
How a pregnancy complication reshaped an Arkansas woman’s view of abortion bans
'The Price of Exclusion' explores lasting impact of racial inequality in medicine
Trump stalls confirmation process of his own national intelligence nominee
5 arrested over plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Ex-DOJ officials reflect on Trump's transformation of the institution
As cancer rates fall nationally, Iowa sees a troubling rise in diagnoses
Shockoe Institute explores enduring impact of slavery and how to expand freedom today