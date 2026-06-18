News Wrap: Ukraine strikes major oil refinery near Moscow

Extras
June 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Americans are welcoming World Cup fans from across the globe
Andrew Lloyd Webber on the creative process behind his acclaimed musicals
Trump administration's reframing of Jan. 6 reignites accountability debate
White House defends Iran agreement as U.S. lifts Strait of Hormuz blockade
'Markets, munitions and midterms' pushed Trump to Iran deal, Michael Doran says
Critics fear new Tennessee law could cut off life-saving care for immigrant children
Injured Israeli soldier recounts experience on frontlines against Hezbollah
June 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. officials reveal key terms of agreement to end Iran war