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PBS News Hour

Trump's reframing of Jan. 6 reignites accountability debate

Season 2026 Episode 125 | 7m 58s

New concerns are emerging about President Trump’s sweeping pardon of Jan. 6 defendants after a recent report found that nearly 100 of them have been arrested, charged or convicted of additional crimes since the attack in 2021. It comes as continuing efforts by Trump and his allies to recast the events of that day have reignited debate over accountability and the rule of law. Liz Landers reports.

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