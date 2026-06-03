Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations

Extras
Iranian strikes set Kuwait's largest airport ablaze amid fragile ceasefire with the U.S.
Trump administration dismantles ambitious ocean monitoring program
'60 Minutes' in turmoil after longtime correspondent Scott Pelley is fired
Health workers struggle to contain Ebola outbreak
News Wrap: Ukraine strikes oil depot deep inside Russia
Dissecting what the latest primary races mean for November elections
Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr.'s absence raises broader questions about Congress
June 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress