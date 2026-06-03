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PBS News Hour

Noteworthy speeches from recent college graduations

Season 2026 Episode 114 | 3m 27s

College seniors have been donning their cap and gowns to mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. They’re facing a daunting future, with a rapidly transforming job market thanks to artificial intelligence, global unrest and more. It was against this backdrop that graduation speakers took to the stage to give their best advice. Here are some notable speeches you might have missed.

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Extras
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June 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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