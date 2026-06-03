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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Ukraine strikes oil depot deep inside Russia

Season 2026 Episode 114 | 6m 00s

In our news wrap on Wednesday, Ukraine says it struck an oil depot in Russia's St. Petersburg with drones that flew more than 600 miles to reach their target, the UK's prime minister condemned violent protests that erupted over the death of a teenager, a hotel fire in New Delhi killed at least 21 people and federal prosecutors investigate former Rep. George Santos.

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Extras
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PBS News Hour
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June 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E114 | 57:46
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PBS News Hour
Iranian strikes hit Kuwait's largest airport amid ceasefire
Iranian strikes set Kuwait's largest airport ablaze amid fragile ceasefire with the U.S.
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Dissecting what the latest primary races mean for November elections
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PBS News Hour
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Clip: S2026 E114 | 7:26
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Trump administration dismantles ambitious ocean monitoring program
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Clip: S2026 E113 | 4:32
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Clip: S2026 E113 | 8:22