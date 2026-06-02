Who is Bill Pulte, Trump’s pick for acting spy chief?

Extras
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images without consent
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans