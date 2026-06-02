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PBS News Hour

Why Sting continues to push his artistry into new forms

Season 2026 Episode 113 | 9m 47s

Sting’s music is known around the world. Over the course of his career, he has sold more than 100 million records, first as the frontman, principal songwriter and bassist for The Police, and later as a solo artist. Now, as he continues to tour internationally, he’s also expanding his creative repertoire. Geoff Bennett met up with Sting for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

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